FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers Under Armour’s Charged 8 Running Shoes for $50 ($20 off), more

-
AmazonFashion
(Reg. $70) $50

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Men’s Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe in black for $49.99 shipped. Regularly these shoes are priced at $70 and today’s rate is matched with the lowest price in a year. Are you looking to boost your spring workouts? If so, these shoes are a terrific option. They’re cushioned, flexible, lightweight, and breathable. This style is is also supportive with a padded tongue and heel as well as a lock-down system to help keep your foot in place. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 35,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from Amazon is the Under Armour Adult Hitch All Season Boot Socks for $11.60. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at up to $20 and today’s rate is also an Amazon all-time low. With hiking season upon us, this is a great sock style to choose because of the cushioned insole and sweat-wicking fabric. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and deals from $40.

Under Armour Charged Running Shoes feature:

  • NEUTRAL: For runners who need a balance of flexibility & cushioning
  • Lightweight mesh upper with 3-color digital print delivers complete breathability
  • Durable leather overlays for stability & that locks in your midfoot
  • EVA sockliner provides soft, step-in comfort
  • Charged Cushioning midsole uses compression molded foam for even greater responsiveness & durability, providing optimal cushioning & energy return
  • Solid rubber outsole covers high impact zones for greater durability with less weight

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Carhartt Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for...
Facebook Portal Smart Displays feature built-in Alexa a...
Logitech’s Rugged Folio Keyboard for latest 10.2-...
Amazon’s official Smart Plug plunges to $15 (Save...
Freshen up this summer with 60% off Macy’s vacati...
Coleman’s 250-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight ...
Save up to 20% on Belkin Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks ...
Score a steel Cuisinart Grill Cleaning Brush for summer...
Show More Comments

Related

Carhartt Mother’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for women who love the outdoors from $12

Learn More
Reg. $60

Bring Dremel’s cordless rotary tool into your DIY kit while it’s on sale for $41 (Save 32%)

$41 Learn More
$50 off

Facebook Portal Smart Displays feature built-in Alexa at Amazon lows from $129 (Save $50)

From $129 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: ProCam X, Templar Battleforce RPG, Braveland Pirate, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $150

Logitech’s Rugged Folio Keyboard for latest 10.2-inch iPad drops to $130 (New 2021 low)

$130 Learn More
40% off

Amazon’s official Smart Plug plunges to $15 (Save 40%, All-time low)

$15 Learn More
60% off

Freshen up this summer with 60% off Macy’s vacation basics, shoes, suits, and more from $7

From $7 Learn More
Illuminate your path

Coleman’s 250-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight hits best price in months at $12.50

$12.50 Learn More