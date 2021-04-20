Amazon offers Under Armour’s Charged 8 Running Shoes for $50 ($20 off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Men’s Charged Assert 8 Running Shoe in black for $49.99 shipped. Regularly these shoes are priced at $70 and today’s rate is matched with the lowest price in a year. Are you looking to boost your spring workouts? If so, these shoes are a terrific option. They’re cushioned, flexible, lightweight, and breathable. This style is is also supportive with a padded tongue and heel as well as a lock-down system to help keep your foot in place. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 35,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from Amazon is the Under Armour Adult Hitch All Season Boot Socks for $11.60. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at up to $20 and today’s rate is also an Amazon all-time low. With hiking season upon us, this is a great sock style to choose because of the cushioned insole and sweat-wicking fabric. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide and deals from $40.

Under Armour Charged Running Shoes feature:

NEUTRAL: For runners who need a balance of flexibility & cushioning

Lightweight mesh upper with 3-color digital print delivers complete breathability

Durable leather overlays for stability & that locks in your midfoot

EVA sockliner provides soft, step-in comfort

Charged Cushioning midsole uses compression molded foam for even greater responsiveness & durability, providing optimal cushioning & energy return

Solid rubber outsole covers high impact zones for greater durability with less weight

