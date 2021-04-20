It is now time for all of Tuesday’s most notable price drops on Mac and iOS apps. Alongside this morning’s Apple movie sale, deals on its latest iPad Pro, and up to $499 off MacBooks, we are now tracking a notable collection of deals on games and apps from its digital storefronts as well. Highlights include titles like Build Your Palace, Swim Out, Plant Light Meter, Dandara Trials of Fear Edition, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best game Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tomato ToDo-Pomodoro: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Virtual Backgrounds: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Don Matón: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dandara Trials of Fear Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Build Your Palace: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Coloring Watch: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Live Home 3D – Interior Design: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: InfoGraphic and Poster Creator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Light | Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Wishboard: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $27 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Disk Diet: $2 (Reg. $4)

“Build Your Palace”, that is game and training in one – for your head! Concentrate, memorize as many icons as possible in the correct order and you will be amazed what your memory can do. Make up a story with the icons shown, or place the objects in an imaginary space – find out what works best for you. The further you go, the bigger your palace. “Build Your Palace” won the German Design Award in 2017 for its outstanding design with more than 150 animated icons.

