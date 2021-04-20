Charge 3 Apple devices with this one versatile Lightning cable: Now $13 (Reg. $39)

With multiple devices to charge, you may find yourself carrying around loads of different cables and power adapters. But with the 3-in-1 Apple Watch & Lightning Charger Cable, you can power your smartwatch and two lightning devices with a single USB cable. You can get it today for just $13.59 (Reg. $39) with the 20% off promo code WELOVEMOM at 9to5Toys Specials.

At home, you probably don’t notice the tangle of cables underneath your desk. But if you need to travel light, all those different chargers can take up much-needed space in your bag.

The 3-in-1 Apple Watch & Lightning Charger Cable provides a neat solution. This accessory attaches to any USB power supply, and provides three charging points: one magnetic connector for your Apple watch and two Lightning connectors.

This means you can keep all your devices topped up via one pocket-sized cable, or clear away the clutter on your nightstand. The cable measures 1.2 meters long, giving you ample reach without excess bulk. Being made from ABS and aluminum alloy, it’s also durable enough to withstand everyday use.

You can use your 3-in-1 cable with any Apple Watch or modern iPhone. It works perfectly for modern iPads, as well.

The 3-in-1 cable is available in these colors: Gray, Pink, Blue, White, and Purple.

