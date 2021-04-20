CyberPower’s 1500VA 12-outlet UPS falls to lowest price in years at $115 shipped

Staples is offering the CyberPower 1500VA 12-outlet UPS for $114.95 shipped with the code 81691 at checkout. For comparison, Amazon charges $160 and today’s deal is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in years. This battery backup is perfect for keeping your entire desk powered when the lights go out. It features 12 total outlets, six are battery-powered and another six are only surge protected. With 1500VA total capacity in the battery, this has the potential to run your setup for hours for smaller rigs and at least a few minutes for larger desks. Either way, it’ll be plenty of time to shut off your gear properly in the event of the power going out. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Should 1500VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with the Amazon Basics Standby 800VA UPS at $79.50. This more affordable option is ideal for those who don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out. But with a 12-outlet design, the same number as CyberPower’s option, it’s still a notable alternative for running a router and other gear.

Consider picking up one of Intel’s NUC 9 Extreme’s that are up to $420 off priced from $689. There’s plenty of power available here so you can enjoy a compact computer for smaller desk setups. Generally speaking, NUCs have plenty of processing abilities in a low-power design, so you’ll be able to run your computer for hours before it turns off.

More about the CyberPower 1500VA UPS:

1500VA/900W Intelligent LCD Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System

12 NEMA 5-15R outlets: (6) battery backup & surge protected outlets, (6) surge protected outlets safeguard desktop computers, workstations, networking devices and home entertainment equipment

Multifunction LCD panel: Displays immediate, detailed information on battery and power conditions, including: Estimated runtime, battery capacity, load capacity, etc.

