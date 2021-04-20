Lug your gear around in style with Incase’s EO Hardshell Roller at $50 shipped (Reg. up to $230)

Adorama is now offering the Incase EO Travel Collection Hardshell Roller for $49.99 shipped. Originally $300, and still regularly fetching as much as $230 at Adorama, this one sells for around $75 on Amazon right now with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. This is $5 below our previous deal mention as well. This attractive luggage roller stands out from the crowd with a multi-textured fabric design and bright yellow wheels. Alongside enough room for up to 17-inches of laptop or MacBook, you’re looking at a polycarbonate hardshell front panel as well as a dedicated tech pocket that’s as great for traveling as it is for lugging your gear around town. It also has a butterfly open-flat main compartment for quick access and easy airport screening (if you ever find yourself in one of those again). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something even more affordable, check out the 2-piece Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set at $30 shipped. While not quite as modern and unique looking, you can fit a whole lot more gear in these two bags and save an additional $20 in the process. Rated 4+ stars from over 32,000 Amazon customers.

Take a look at our roundup of the best carry-on luggage out there as well as the best work bags and briefcases under $100. Then check out our hands-on Tested review of Bellroy’s antimicrobial Tech Kit gear organizer, our coverage of Peter McKinnon’s latest NOMATIC camera bags, and these Nintendo Switch bags/cases from $15.

More on the Incase EO roller luggage:

Pack and go with Incase’s midsize modern carry-on. It’s engineered for comfort and sized to fit everything you need for a long weekend. With a polycarbonate hardshell front and a tech compartment that fits up to a 17-inch MacBook and opens flat for quick and easy airport screening, the EO Hardshell Roller offers dependable protection for your tech and plenty of space for all your other must-haves while you travel.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

