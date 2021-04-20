Oakley, Ray-Ban, SMITH, more up to 60% off during Steep and Cheap’s Sunglass Sale

The Steep and Cheap Sunglass Sale takes up to 60% off SMITH, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Columbia, and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Oakley Silver XL Sunglasses that’s currently marked down to $65 and originally were priced at $163. These sunglasses are gender neutral and great for sports or casual events alike. Plus, you can choose from two color options and this style is very lightweight. I also really like the unique logos on the side of the frame, which is a cutout of the Oakley design. It really adds a fashionable statement and the ear and nose pieces are also cushioned for added comfort too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

