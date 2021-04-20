FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a steel toaster oven air fryer combo with cookie, pizza settings for $70 shipped (Reg. $150)

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsInsignia
Reg. $150 $70

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Insignia 6-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, this Best Buy exclusive model is now $80 or just under 55% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and at the lowest we can find. This one can toast, bake, dehydrate, and broil, just like you would expect from a toaster oven like this. But alongside special presets for cookies, pizza, and keeping things warm, it also sports a 25-liter interior for air frying, negating the need to buy a separate unit entirely. Other features include a tempered glass door, removable drip tray, digital LED display, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another all-in-one toaster oven air fryer for less, but if it’s just the air frying you’re after here, there are more affordable options. The Chefman TurboFry 2 Quart Air Fryer, for example, is among the most inexpensive ways to bring a dedicated air fryer home right now at $40 shipped. While you might find some no-name options for less, this one carries stellar 4+ star ratings from over 10,000 Amazon customers and features everything you need for that golden crispy texture without all of the oil. 

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more discounts including AeroGarden’s 2020 Sprout indoor setup, the Amazon Basics ergonomic office chair, and Anker’s eufy RoboVacs from $150, just to name a few. We also have great deals on iHealth’s No-Touch Forehead Thermometer and Rubbermaid’s 60-piece container set

More on the Insignia 6-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer:

Only at Best Buy Enjoy your favorite meals with this six-slice Insignia digital toaster oven with air frying capabilities. With the use of convection technology, this toaster oven is able to perform 8 functions, such as air-fry, dehydrate, and broil. Fit a 12″ pizza into the 25L interior, and choose your food’s optimal cooking position with the three adjustable rack positions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Insignia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

AeroGarden’s 2020 Sprout indoor setup falls to $6...
Upgrade your home office setup with Amazon Basics’...
Be prepared with this emergency crank radio at an Amazo...
Stop vacuuming, Anker’s eufy RoboVacs will do it ...
Stock up on Amazon Basics LED bulb packs, smart lightin...
Amazon has iHealth’s No-Touch Forehead Thermomete...
DEWALT 20V MAX drills, saws, sanders, and other tools n...
Keep your kitchen waste-free with Rubbermaid’s 60...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: mophie USB-C to Lightning Cable $12 (Save 40%), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Build Your Palace, Swim Out, Plant Light Meter, more

FREE+ Learn More

Here’s what to expect from LEGO’s upcoming Marvel collectible minifigure series

Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 $16, RE 3 $20, RE 7 $10, Just Dance 2021 $20, more

$16 Learn More
60% off

Cole Haan Buy Now Wear Now Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles + 30% off work-ready

30% off Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s $20 or less movie bundle sale has The Godfather, Academy Award-winners, more

$20 or less Learn More
Review

EPOS H3 review and giveaway: My new favorite wired gaming headset [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $60

Official NES Controller 2-pack sees rare price drop to $47 (Switch Online only, Reg. $60)

$47 Learn More