Score a steel toaster oven air fryer combo with cookie, pizza settings for $70 shipped (Reg. $150)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Insignia 6-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, this Best Buy exclusive model is now $80 or just under 55% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and at the lowest we can find. This one can toast, bake, dehydrate, and broil, just like you would expect from a toaster oven like this. But alongside special presets for cookies, pizza, and keeping things warm, it also sports a 25-liter interior for air frying, negating the need to buy a separate unit entirely. Other features include a tempered glass door, removable drip tray, digital LED display, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another all-in-one toaster oven air fryer for less, but if it’s just the air frying you’re after here, there are more affordable options. The Chefman TurboFry 2 Quart Air Fryer, for example, is among the most inexpensive ways to bring a dedicated air fryer home right now at $40 shipped. While you might find some no-name options for less, this one carries stellar 4+ star ratings from over 10,000 Amazon customers and features everything you need for that golden crispy texture without all of the oil.

More on the Insignia 6-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer:

Only at Best Buy Enjoy your favorite meals with this six-slice Insignia digital toaster oven with air frying capabilities. With the use of convection technology, this toaster oven is able to perform 8 functions, such as air-fry, dehydrate, and broil. Fit a 12″ pizza into the 25L interior, and choose your food’s optimal cooking position with the three adjustable rack positions.

