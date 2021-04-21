Make commuting more fun with this all-terrain electric skateboard for $600 (Reg. $749)

If you live in any large town, driving around at rush hour is a nightmare. The Faboard Black Rover All-Terrain Electric Skateboard is a much better way to get around, with a top speed of 25mph and a range of 17 miles. You can get it today for just $599.95 (Reg. $749) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Driving around town at rush hour is never a good experience, but neither is squashing up against three other people on the subway. In comparison, cruising along on your own powered platform seems like a much better option.

With two 1000W motors, the Faboard Black Rover isn’t just any old electric skateboard. This powerful ride has six-inch off-road wheels that can eat up tarmac and grass. You can control the power using the supplied remote, and there’s enough torque to send you flying up hills. This thing can even take on a 20° gradient.

The deck is made of eight-ply maple, which absorbs any bumps in the road and takes a maximum load of 330 pounds. On the back, an LED light bar helps to keep you safe after dark. The whole board weighs only 21 pounds, so you can easily carry it into the office. It’s the perfect machine for commuting, going to the shops, and getting around in general.

Order today for just $599.95 to get the Black Rover today at 19% off MSRP.

