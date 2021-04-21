We are now tracking some rare deals on Disney Dooney & Bourke gear as well as officially-themed Loungefly bags and more. Over on the official Disney online shop, you’ll find a collection of messenger bags, totes, and backpacks marked down by 20%, most of which adorned with your favorite Disney characters. We really don’t see price drops on the Disney Dooney & Bourke and Loungefly gear all that often, so now is a great time to jump in, expand your collection, or ready your summer kit with some gear from the Magic Kingdom. Head below for more details.

Disney Dooney & Bourke and Loungefly deals

Deals start from $24 in today’s Disney Dooney & Bourke and Loungefly sale. From now through tomorrow, you’ll find plenty of options marked down by 20% featuring Mickey, Minnie, The Muppets, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, and much more. Just remember to use code SHIPMAGIC at checkout for free shipping in orders over $75.

While it’s hard to go wrong here, one standout is the Disney Parks Chibi Mini Loungefly Backpack for $60. This one is regularly $75 with similar models still fetching that much or more at Amazon. Today’s deal is $15 or 20% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is a faux leather backpack with an “allover Chibi-style print featuring characters, attractions, and treats found at the Disney Parks.” A front zip pouch, metal logo pulls, adjustable padded shoulder straps, and a “Disney Parks logo and Mickey Mouse balloon patterned fabric lining” round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Loungefly and Disney Dooney & Bourke bag deals right here for additional options from $24.

More on the Disney Parks Chibi Mini Loungefly Backpack:

Mickey, the Hitchhiking Ghosts, Expedition Everest‘s Yeti, and the Dapper Dans are among the characters and Disney Parks treats and attractions featured in the colorful allover Chibi-style print on this faux leather mini backpack by Loungefly.

