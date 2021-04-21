We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw some notable deals on iPhone 12 MagSafe cases and our first look at the new Spigen AirTags cases (here are the leather Nomad models from yesterday), but for now we are turning our attention over to the app side of things and Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like SkySafari 6 Pro, Nightcam, myDream Universe, hyperPad Visual Coding, Braveland Pirate, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vector Logo Designer: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 5 Minute Journal: Self-Care: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Exif Viewer – Photo Metadata: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: hyperPad Visual Coding on iPad: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Drip – Weather Widget: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Braveland Pirate: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wonder Parade: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tomato ToDo-Pomodoro: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Virtual Backgrounds: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Don Matón: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dandara Trials of Fear Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Build Your Palace: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Coloring Watch: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Live Home 3D – Interior Design: FREE (Reg. $20)

More on SkySafari 6 Pro‬:

SkySafari 6 Pro will revolutionize your astronomical viewing experience. It has the largest database of any astronomy app, includes every solar system object ever discovered, offers unparalleled accuracy, flawless telescope control, and provides the very best experience under the stars when you depend on it. Discover why SkySafari 6 Pro is the #1 recommended astronomy software for serious amateur astronomers since 2009.

