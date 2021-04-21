Ultraloq’s U-Bolt Smart Deadbolt features 5 ways to unlock at $99 (Save $30)

SideDeal currently offers the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt with Wi-Fi Bridge for $99 shipped. Normally fetching $129, like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks one of the best prices to date. With five different ways to unlock your door, this deadbolt will allow tech savvy homeowners to enjoy smart home control and the like without forcing their significant other or roommates too. On top of Alexa and Assistant voice control, there’s a smartphone app, keypad, and geofence unlocking. Of course, you can always use a traditional key if the need ever arrises. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,600 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more by ditching the smartphone and voice control features found above and going with Kiwkset’s Electronic Deadbolt at $60 instead. This offering packs a similar keypad design for punching in passcodes to unlock, and lets you use a traditional key as well. It’s not quite as high-tech as the lead deal, but will still give you a way to ditch keys from the everyday carry. Over 6,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Or go swing by our smart home guide for even more ways to save while upgrading the Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup. This morning saw a collection of Anker eufy security offerings at up to 33% off, including HomeKit cameras, video doorbells, smart locks, and more from $25. That’s alongside Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit dimmer switch starter kit, which is down to its best price of the year at $80.

Ultraloq U-Bolt Smart Deadbolt features:

Unlock your Ultraloq anytime, from anywhere. Let friends, guests and service people into your home remotely. 5-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key. Voice control with Alexa, Google Assistant. Works with IFTTT. Auto lock / unlock: Locks automatically as you leave and unlocks when you arrive. Grant access to your family, guests or service people via a code or an eKey for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time

