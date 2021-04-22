Embark’s highly-rated dog breed identification kit falls to best price of the year at $99 (23% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Embark’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Dog DNA Breed Identification Kit for $99 shipped. Regularly $130, today’s offer is within couple bucks of the all-time low, the best price we have tracked at Amazon in 2021 and the lowest we can find. Using a “research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University,” Embark screens for over 350 dog breeds, “types, and varieties” to detect the contributions of each in your furry friend. It can even find other dogs that share the same DNA with your pup and all of the results are ready to go online within 2- to 4 weeks after sending in a cheek swab (no additional fees). Rated 4+ stars from over 5,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

While Embark is certainly one of the bigger brands in the space, you can save slightly more with a Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test. It coms in at $80 shipped on Amazon and also screens for “350+ breeds and varieties.” Not to mention the slightly better ratings from over 5,000 Amazon customers, this will provide similar results for $20 less than today’s Gold Box deal.

Once you have your doggie DNA test secured, it’s time to score a nice robot vacuum so you don’t have to clean up all the pet hair yourself. We are still tracking a collection of Anker’s eufy RoboVacs at up to 42% offas well as solid deals on iRobot’s latest Roomba i3/+ and the flagship Roomba s9+. Swing by our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Embark Dog DNA Test:

BREED DISCOVERY: Embark screens for over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties. Using a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark offers the most accurate breed breakdown on the market.

MOST ACCURATE: In mixed breed dogs, Embark can precisely detect breed contributions down to 5% of the total breed make. This makes Embark’s product more than twice as precise as other tests on the market that can only detect breed contributions of 12% or more.

