FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Embark’s highly-rated dog breed identification kit falls to best price of the year at $99 (23% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsEmbark
23% off $99

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Embark’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Dog DNA Breed Identification Kit for $99 shipped. Regularly $130, today’s offer is within couple bucks of the all-time low, the best price we have tracked at Amazon in 2021 and the lowest we can find. Using a “research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University,” Embark screens for over 350 dog breeds, “types, and varieties” to detect the contributions of each in your furry friend. It can even find other dogs that share the same DNA with your pup and all of the results are ready to go online within 2- to 4 weeks after sending in a cheek swab (no additional fees). Rated 4+ stars from over 5,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

While Embark is certainly one of the bigger brands in the space, you can save slightly more with a Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test. It coms in at $80 shipped on Amazon and also screens for “350+ breeds and varieties.” Not to mention the slightly better ratings from over 5,000 Amazon customers, this will provide similar results for $20 less than today’s Gold Box deal. 

Once you have your doggie DNA test secured, it’s time to score a nice robot vacuum so you don’t have to clean up all the pet hair yourself. We are still tracking a collection of Anker’s eufy RoboVacs at up to 42% offas well as solid deals on iRobot’s latest Roomba i3/+ and the flagship Roomba s9+. Swing by our home goods guide for even more. 

More on the Embark Dog DNA Test:

  • BREED DISCOVERY: Embark screens for over 350 dog breeds, types, and varieties. Using a research-grade genotyping platform developed in partnership with Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Embark offers the most accurate breed breakdown on the market.
  • MOST ACCURATE: In mixed breed dogs, Embark can precisely detect breed contributions down to 5% of the total breed make. This makes Embark’s product more than twice as precise as other tests on the market that can only detect breed contributions of 12% or more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Embark

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV drop...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear...
Ditch your TV’s built-in speakers, these Polk sou...
Amazon 1-day Tom’s of Maine sale from $6: Toothpa...
Honeywell smart thermostats are up to 25% off for Earth...
Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer...
Save up to 32% on mophie Qi wireless charging stations ...
Razer Raion Fightpad Controller for PS4/PS5 back down t...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Cruise around town this spring with the Kent Electric Bike at $300 off, more

Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 22, 2021 – Save on HomePod mini, Oculus Quest 2, more

Listen now
Reg. $2,000

Sony’s 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV drops even lower to $1,570 (Reg. up to $2,000)

$1,570 Learn More
New low

Belkin 15W MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is on sale for the first time at $90

$90 Learn More
40% off

Today only, TOMS takes 40% off customer favorites from just $30

From $30 Learn More

EA announces new Battlefield mobile game made from the ground up for iOS and Android

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $8 (50% off), more

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Hidden Through Time, Earth Atlantis, iWriter Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More