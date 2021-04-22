Persol Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off sitewide to update your sunglasses

The Persol Friends and Family Sale takes 25% off sitewide including sunglasses and eyeglasses. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your spring style with the Polarized Square Havana Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $254 and originally were priced at $339. These sunglasses are timeless and can be styled throughout any season. The square frame is also very flattering and you can choose from an array of frame color options as well. Another really cool aspect of these sunglasses is that you can add your monogram to the side for a personalized touch. This is also an awesome gift idea too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Ray-Ban Flash Sale here.

Our top picks from Persol include:

