Ray-Ban Members Sunglass Sale takes 25% off sitewide + free shipping

Ray-Ban Members (free to sign-up) receive 25% off sitewide including its best-selling styles and new arrivals. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Spring is a perfect time to upgrade your shades. One of our top picks from this sale is the Total Black Aviator Sunglasses that are gender neutral, which means anyone can wear them. This style is also timeless to wear for years to come and you can currently find them marked down to $158 and originally were priced at $211. The lens are also polarized which is great for helping to see clearly, eliminating glare, and and reduce eye strain as well. This is a Ray-Ban best-selling style and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to score even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Finish Line Spring Savings Event that’s offering up to 40% off Nike, adidas, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!