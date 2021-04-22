Score a Shark ION Robot Vac with smartphone control for $94 today (Refurb, Orig. $300), more

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark ION Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Control for $93.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $300 and currently on sale for $150 at Walmart, refurbished models sell for $130 on Amazon right now with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. This is also a great chance to score a brand name model for less than most no-name options. It has Alexa and Google voice control support via compatible devices and is Wi-Fi enabled for smartphone control alongside providing “smart sensor navigation.” Auto-return charging to the included dock, dual-spinning side brushes, and a self-cleaning brushroll that “captures short and long hair” round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the 540+ Amazon reviewers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More deals and details below.

At under $100 for a brand name model like this, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option you can trust. The only real option we can find is the yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner that drops down to $95 with the on-page coupon, but that’s still not as low as today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind this is a brand new model as opposed to the refurbished deal above. Plus, you’ll find even more discounted models below.

With Smart Sensor Navigation to ensure your robot easily navigates your home and hair detangling technology, vacuuming with a Shark(R) has never been easier. An easy-to-use mobile app makes it a breeze to program and monitor your robot from anywhere. Ease of a robot. Performance of a Shark.

