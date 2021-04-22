FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a Shark ION Robot Vac with smartphone control for $94 today (Refurb, Orig. $300), more

-
Home GoodswootShark
Orig. $300 $94

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark ION Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Control for $93.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $300 and currently on sale for $150 at Walmart, refurbished models sell for $130 on Amazon right now with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. This is also a great chance to score a brand name model for less than most no-name options. It has Alexa and Google voice control support via compatible devices and is Wi-Fi enabled for smartphone control alongside providing “smart sensor navigation.” Auto-return charging to the included dock, dual-spinning side brushes, and a self-cleaning brushroll that “captures short and long hair” round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the 540+ Amazon reviewers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More deals and details below. 

At under $100 for a brand name model like this, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option you can trust. The only real option we can find is the yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner that drops down to $95 with the on-page coupon, but that’s still not as low as today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind this is a brand new model as opposed to the refurbished deal above. Plus, you’ll find even more discounted models below.

More robotic vacuum deals:

Head over to our home goods guide for additional deals on household essentials, kitchenware, DIY tool sets, and more

More on the Shark ION Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Control:

With Smart Sensor Navigation to ensure your robot easily navigates your home and hair detangling technology, vacuuming with a Shark(R) has never been easier. An easy-to-use mobile app makes it a breeze to program and monitor your robot from anywhere. Ease of a robot. Performance of a Shark.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Shark

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle...
Bosch’s 3-Pc. Combo Kit is made up of compact, 2-...
Put this unique Kikkerland Storm Glass functional art p...
Amazon 1-day Tom’s of Maine sale from $6: Toothpa...
Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer...
Embark’s highly-rated dog breed identification kit fa...
Up to $159 off Greenworks yard tools at Amazon from $48...
Save up to 37% on Beats ANC headphones and sport earbud...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $224+

Neato Botvac D3 drops to $179 (Reg. up to $330) + more robot vacs/mops from $100

From $100 Learn More
Orig. $500

Dyson refurb V8 Animal+ cord-free vacuum now $200 shipped (Orig. $500) + more extra 20% off

$200 Learn More

Special-edition Microsoft Bluetooth mice launch in Arctic and Forest Camo styles, pre-order now

Order Now! Learn More
Reg. $70

Grab an extra PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller for $60 shipped (Reg. $70), more

$60 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Battle Chasers, Mortal Crusade, Cartogram, more

FREE+ Learn More

The best new spring perfumes for Mother’s Day: Chanel, Jo Malone London, more

Learn More
Reg. $100

Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Electric Kettle hits new Amazon all-time low at $72

$72 Learn More
$30 off

Bosch’s 3-Pc. Combo Kit is made up of compact, 2-pound power tools: $169 (Save $30)

$169 Learn More