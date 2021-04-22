All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. This morning brought a new all-time low on HomePod mini as well as notable price drops on Beats ANC headphones/sport earbuds, but it for now it’s time for all of Thursday’s best game and app deals. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Hidden Through Time, Earth Atlantis, Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, iWriter Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at the entire list of discounted Mac and iOS apps below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Luminair: now FREE (Reg. $100)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $4 (Reg. $10)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Vector Logo Designer: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 5 Minute Journal: Self-Care: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sunny Sea Ocean Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Exif Viewer – Photo Metadata: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: hyperPad Visual Coding on iPad: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Drip – Weather Widget: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Braveland Pirate: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wonder Parade: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Into The Dark : Narakan: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)

More on Hidden Through Time‬:

Hidden Through Time is a cute game of hide and seek with objects scattered through the wonderful history of our world. Use cryptic hints to discover every secret as you explore the colourful hand drawn levels. Find enough objects to advance to the next stage, and make your way through all four great ages. Still desire more or wish to unleash your creativity? Our editor is available to anyone, allowing you to create your very own levels and share them on our cloud! Here you can also discover, play and rate levels made by other creators from all around the world!

