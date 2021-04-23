Disney 3-pack face masks for kids now up to 60% off: Star Wars, Marvel, more from $5.50

We are now tracking some notable deals on Disney face masks for kids over at Macy’s. You’re looking at a host of Disney character-themed 3-packs starting from $5.51 each with free shipping in orders over $25. Regularly $13 and now either matching or slightly below our previous deal mention, this is great time to stock up on some masks that will be fun for the kids to put on. The Avengers, Star Wars, Disney princesses and more are all on tap today. Ratings are light here, but official Disney masks carry solid reviews at Amazon. Head below the fold for a closer look at our top picks.

Disney kids’ face mask sale:

Go check out these other Disney face mask designs while you’re at it. Then go dive into some of our other Disney coverage including what to expect from LEGO’s upcoming Marvel collectible minifigure series, CASETiFY’s latest Disney iPhone 12 cases, the Mickey and Minnie Mouse Brick Sketches, and everything we know about the next big open-world Star Wars game.

More on the Disney face masks for kids:

Not for medical use

Face mask

Protect your face

This is not a medical-grade mask and is not intended as a substitute for social distancing, frequent hand washing, and refraining from face-touching.

Due to health & safety reasons, these masks cannot be returned or exchange

Cotton, Polyester Blend

Hand Wash

