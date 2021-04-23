Lenovo’s Flex 5 16GB 2-in-1 laptop sees first price cut to $582 shipped

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo Flex 5 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop 2.1GHz/16GB/256GB for $582.10 shipped. This marks the first price cut we’ve ever tracked from it’s usual $600 going rate, and a new all-time low. Centered on its 1080p IPS touchscreen with 360-degree hinge, this laptop is as versatile as it gets. Get creative or get on your grind in classic laptop and tablet modes, or enjoy binge watching your favorites for up to 10-hours in the self-standing “tent mode.” The Flex 5 also comes with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics and a tablet pen, so you can take notes, make edits, or even break into digital art. Backed up by an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U mobile processor with lightning-quick speeds at 2.1GHz. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 4,000 customers. Head below for more.

If you can live without quite so much internal storage space, check out the Acer Spin 311 Chromebook for $265. The lightweight, 2-in-1 design is ideal for students and travel, and you can backup up to 100GB worth of files off of Chrome cloud storage. Complete with an 11-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen and 10-hour of battery life, it remains one of the best priced 2-in-1 laptops we can find. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 5,500 reviews.

Flex 5 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop features:

This 2-in-1 laptop weighs just 3.64 pounds and is only 0.82″ thick. It’s soft and comfortable to the touch, with a durable paint that creates a better user experience. The 10-point, 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen allows the Lenovo Flex 5 14″ 2-in-1 laptop to be comfortable, fun, and easy to use. It’s also great to look at, with 4-side narrow bezels. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U mobile processor with Radeon graphics, you have the performance to do more, from anywhere. With more cores, you’ll experience responsiveness that leaps into action for productivity, gaming, and content creation.

