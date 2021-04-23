Add a Star Wars Black Series Darth Revan Lightsaber to the collection at $180 (Reg. $225+)

Amazon is now offering the Star Wars The Black Series Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber for $179.99 shipped. Make sure the $45 on-page coupon is clipped if it isn’t already. Also matched at GameStop. Star Wars fans can take their collection (or cosplay game) to the next level with this Sith Lord Revan Lightsaber. Along with a removable kyber crystal, “advanced LEDs. and video game-inspired sound effects,” it sports a metal hilt, and a “redeemed Jedi Knight” purple-to-red color-changing blade. This one is as perfect for reenacting your favorite scenes as it is in the game room atop its included stand. Rated 4+ stars from over 370 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the price is still a bit much for your casual Lightsaber needs (if that’s a thing), KYBERS’ Basic Series Single Color Metal Hilt Lightsaber comes in at $100 less. This one doesn’t have as many bells and whistles, nor is it tied to a specific character from the Star Wars mythos, but it does have an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy hilt and a 4+ star rating from over 260 Amazon customers.

And while we are talking a galaxy far, far away, be sure to check out today’s LEGO Star Wars building it deals, these Mandalorian Funko POP! characters from $6, and this afternoon’s Disney 3-pack face mask sale. We also got our first look at the Star Wars Day miniature LEGO Tatooine Homestead freebie and this amazing 2,300-piece R2-D2 set that just got announced ahead of May the 4th.

More on the Star Wars Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber:

ADVANCED LIGHTS WITH SOUND EFFECTS: Combining advanced LEDs and video game-inspired sound effects, the Force FX Elite Lightsaber is most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet

PREMIUM DETAILING FOR AUTHENTICITY: The real metal hilt features design and deco based on Darth Revan’s iconic lightsaber featured in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game

VIDEO GAME-INSPIRED EFFECTS: Press buttons on the hilt to activate sound effects, progressive ignition, blaster deflection effect, wall-cutting effect, and purple-to-red color-changing blade effect

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!