Cover 7,500-sq. ft. with 802.11ac Wi-Fi when you pick up NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh Network at $330

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the NETGEAR Orbi Ultra-Performance 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System for $329.99 shipped. Down from its $400 or so normal going rate, today’s deal saves you around 18% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this listing at Amazon. Delivering wireless coverage for up to 7,500-square feet, this Wi-Fi system is built for large homes with complicated interiors where other networks just don’t perform well. You’ll find up to 3Gb/s of bandwidth available here, and each node can function wirelessly or wired for the ultimate speed boost. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash when oping for Amazon’s eero system, which comes in at $199 for a 3-node setup. With coverage for up to 5,000-square feet, eero is designed for more modest homes while still built to deliver ample coverage to every room. Want to learn more? Check out our announcement coverage for further details.

With bolstered Wi-Fi coverage, you might want to work from the couch instead of your desk. If so, consider picking up Apple’s latest iPad Air, which boasts plenty of power and storage in a compact form-factor. It’s on sale for $699 right now, and this model even has built-in LTE for 4G connectivity, giving you the ability to work on the go.

More about the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh System:

Ultra-performance Mesh WiFi network blankets every inch of your home in super-fast and seamless WiFi connectivity room to room, wall to wall, floor to floor

Eliminates WiFi dead zones and buffering 7,500 square feet of consistent coverage with speeds up to 3.0 Gbps

Maintains speed even as more devices use your WiFi at the same time, thanks to patented Tri-band technology. 4 LAN Gigabit Ethernet ports on satellites and router

