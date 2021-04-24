eufy’s RoboVac G10 Hybrid both mops and vacuums your home at $180, more from $140

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering a selection of eufy robotic vacuums priced from $140 shipped. Our favorite is the RoboVac G10 Hybrid Wi-Fi Mop/Vacuum for $179.99 shipped. Down from its $300 list price, our last mention was $260 and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. Featuring built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to command this robot from a smartphone app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. It features both mopping and vacuuming abilities, this robot can do it all when it comes to cleaning your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Swing by Amazon’s landing page for other deals from $140.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $130 when you clip the on-page coupon and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or mopping functionality, so your experience will be slightly different from the G10 Hybrid listed above.

Given that today’s lead deal offers Google Assistant control, why not pick up the Nest Hub? Right now, we’re tracking a deal that makes it just $70, which is a $20 drop from its normal going rate. I love the Google Nest Hub for its wide variety of abilities, as it can command your smart home, display multiple timers at once for cooking, and play music all at the same time.

More about the eufy RoboVac G10 Hybrid:

Smart Dynamic Navigation: Advanced gyro-navigation technology allows for up to 2x the efficiency while cleaning. Complete a routine clean in half the time, when compared to a standard robotic vacuum.

Hybrid 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop: Combine sweeping and mopping for a deeper clean that will leave your floors sparkling! Note: we have engineered this RoboVac to specialize in cleaning hard floors only.

Convenient Control: Give instructions by voice or using your phone via the EufyHome app, Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant. Set detailed commands and receive voice reminders on how your RoboVac is performing.

