Ferrari’s official Speedracer Steel Watch hits $112.50, more from $69 (Up to 38% off)

Amazon is offering the Ferrari Speedracer Stainless Steel Watch for $112.50 shipped. That’s $38 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since January. This elegant timepiece bears official Ferrari branding within a 44mm stainless steel case. A sleek, dash-inspired dial will help convey your love for fine automobiles while also helping to expand your current watch collection. A black silicone straps adheres it to your wrist and Ferrari backs this watch with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch deals priced from $69.

More watch deals:

Today’s deals come hot on the heels of yesterday’s roundup of GUESS, Bulova, Relic, Armani, and Invicta watches as low as $40. Other handy and fashion-conscious discounts you can cash in on include Amazon’s Tuck Active Backpack for $20.50 alongside Fossil’s Always-On Gybrid Smartwatch at $129.

Ferrari Speedracer Stainless Steel Watch features:

The Speedracer collection was designed to put the Ferrari fan in the driver’s seat. It incorporates classic and contemporary elements into a timeless design.

Multi-Function Stainless Steel 44 mm Case with a Black Dial and Black Silicone Strap

Quartz movement provides precise timekeeping and minimal maintenance for a reliable and worry-free timepiece.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!