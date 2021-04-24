Targus, Thule, and Burton MacBook bags fall as low as $28 at Amazon (Up to 55% off)

Amazon is offering the Targus Cypress Hero Backpack for $43.80 shipped. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a sleek-looking bag to replace the aging one that you current have laying around, Targus Cypress Hero is here to save the day. It’s ready to hold any MacBook sold over the last decade, including Apple’s latest 16-inch offering alongside similarly-sized Chromebooks and PCs. Best of all, this design is accomplished while putting 26 recycled water bottles to use. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags priced from $28.

More bags on sale:

We’ve also spotted some deals that’ll come in handy once you’re back to your desk like Griffin’s aluminum MacBook Stand for $24.50 in addition to Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $180. And while you’re at it, why not fill out your new backpack with RAVPower 2-Port 61W Charging Adapter at $20.50 or one of the new Microsoft Bluetooth mice in Arctic or Forest Camo.

Targus Cypress Hero Backpack features:

Made from 26 recycled water bottles

Dedicated padded laptop compartment

Large main compartment for files and gear

Workstation for smaller accessories

Front, quick-stash pocket

