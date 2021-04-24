FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Targus, Thule, and Burton MacBook bags fall as low as $28 at Amazon (Up to 55% off)

-
AmazonthuleTargusBurton
55% off From $28

Amazon is offering the Targus Cypress Hero Backpack for $43.80 shipped. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a sleek-looking bag to replace the aging one that you current have laying around, Targus Cypress Hero is here to save the day. It’s ready to hold any MacBook sold over the last decade, including Apple’s latest 16-inch offering alongside similarly-sized Chromebooks and PCs. Best of all, this design is accomplished while putting 26 recycled water bottles to use. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags priced from $28.

More bags on sale:

We’ve also spotted some deals that’ll come in handy once you’re back to your desk like Griffin’s aluminum MacBook Stand for $24.50 in addition to Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $180. And while you’re at it, why not fill out your new backpack with RAVPower 2-Port 61W Charging Adapter at $20.50 or one of the new Microsoft Bluetooth mice in Arctic or Forest Camo.

Targus Cypress Hero Backpack features:

  • Made from 26 recycled water bottles
  • Dedicated padded laptop compartment
  • Large main compartment for files and gear
  • Workstation for smaller accessories
  • Front, quick-stash pocket

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

thule

Targus Burton

About the Author

Goli’s highly-rated apple cider vinegar gummy vit...
It’s hard to beat Sigg’s Stainless Steel Do...
Don’t miss Betty Crocker’s Single-Serve Pod...
eufy’s RoboVac G10 Hybrid both mops and vacuums y...
Samsung Cube Smart HEPA Air Purifier plunges to $349 at...
Cover 7,500-sq. ft. with 802.11ac Wi-Fi when you pick u...
Ferrari’s official Speedracer Steel Watch hits $1...
Add a Star Wars Black Series Darth Revan Lightsaber to ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE $5/mo, M1 MacBook Air hits new low, AirPods Pro $197, more

Learn More
38% off

Ferrari’s official Speedracer Steel Watch hits $112.50, more from $69 (Up to 38% off)

From $69 Learn More
32% off

RAVPower 2-Port 61W Charging Adapter is half the size of Apple’s, now $20.50 (Save 32%)

$20.50 Learn More

adidas launches new activewear collection with Zoe Saldana at Kohl’s starting from $11

Learn More
Reg. $75+

Lug your gear around in style with Incase’s EO Hardshell Roller at $50 shipped (Reg. up to $230)

$50 Learn More
Save 28%

Save 28% on this highly-rated aluminum MacBook stand at $21.50, more from $19

From $19 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day sale, M1 MacBook Air up to $111 off, Anker 2K HomeKit Camera $30, more

Learn More
New low

Goli’s highly-rated apple cider vinegar gummy vitamins hit new low of $25 shipped at Amazon

$25 Learn More