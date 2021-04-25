FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take up to 38% off TACKLIFE power tools and more from $15

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Tacklife tools and toolkits at up to 38% off. Choose from some of the lowest prices of the year, with 4+ star ratings across the board. Out top pick today is this 100-piece Rotary Tool Kit down to $25.26 shipped. Typically selling for around $40, you can save 38% on this #1 best-selling rotary kit at its very lowest price of the year. Centering around the 2.0 keyless chuck, this rotary power tool allows for faster accessory changes, so you stay on top of all your DIY and home-improvement projects without wasting precious minutes. Between six different speed levels and up to 32,000 RPM, this tool is an ideal companion for engraving, sanding, polishing, grooming, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 7,500 customers. Head below for even more of today’s top picks.

Other notable Tacklife deals:

Don’t miss the rest of our active home improvement deals, like Swiss+Tech’s 6-in-1 multi-tool at $7.50, Greenworks’ 25-inch electric mower down to $150, or this highly-rated mini electric cloth cutter at 25% off. Then, head over to our Dick’s Sporting Goods coverage for 50% off athletic essentials from $13.

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit features:

Our rotary tool kit equips with 2.0 keyless chuck which applies more convenient accessories change. It’s lighter, more durable and compact. You can feel better concertricity while you using the chuck to fix accessories. The universal keyless chuck accepts all size accessories ranging from 1/8” to 1/32”. It will help you save many inconvenience of replacing accessories. The high-performance rotary tool has powerful motor providing strong rotational power with lower noise making. 6 levels speed shift ranging from 10,000 rpm to 32,000 rpm makes your DIY project easily conduct

