Take up to 38% off TACKLIFE power tools and more from $15

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering Tacklife tools and toolkits at up to 38% off. Choose from some of the lowest prices of the year, with 4+ star ratings across the board. Out top pick today is this 100-piece Rotary Tool Kit down to $25.26 shipped. Typically selling for around $40, you can save 38% on this #1 best-selling rotary kit at its very lowest price of the year. Centering around the 2.0 keyless chuck, this rotary power tool allows for faster accessory changes, so you stay on top of all your DIY and home-improvement projects without wasting precious minutes. Between six different speed levels and up to 32,000 RPM, this tool is an ideal companion for engraving, sanding, polishing, grooming, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 7,500 customers. Head below for even more of today’s top picks.

