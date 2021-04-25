FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This laser rangefinder elevates your golf game at a low of $151 (Save 24%)

-
Reg. $199 $151

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Precision Pro Golf via Amazon offers its NX7 Golf Rangefinder for $151.20 shipped. Normally selling for $199, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings and marks a new all-time low. This rangefinder was designed to help give you an edge while out on the golf course this spring. It features a water-resistant build with a 600-yard range, and will tell you how far away the hole is alongside which club you should use to nail that shot under par. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the more high-end features of the lead deal aren’t really doing it for you, consider going with this highly-rated model from Gogogo Sport instead. This laser rangefinder will offer much of the same functionality, just at a more cost effective price of $100. And with over 2,400 reviews amounting to a 4.5/5 star rating, it’s also a #1 best-seller.

But then be sure to grab yourself a new water bottle so you can stay hydrated out on the course. We’re still seeing a collection of CamelBak and Contigo offerings at up to 45% off right now, with prices starting at $7. And then go check out Cole Haan’s new collection of golf shoes, bags, and apparel to make sure you’re ready to tee off this summer.

Precision Pro Golf NX7 Rangefinder features:

This level of accuracy is addicting. Remember switching to HD TV? It’s kind of like that. Our golfers love their NX7 Pro Slope rangefinder so much that 95% of them surveyed would give up at least one golf club to keep using their rangefinder. For golfers, confidence is a wonderful thing. Doubt is not. Precision Pro Golf gives golfers all the confidence they could ever need by making award-winning rangefinders that are the perfect combination of performance and value.

