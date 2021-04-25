This laser rangefinder elevates your golf game at a low of $151 (Save 24%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Precision Pro Golf via Amazon offers its NX7 Golf Rangefinder for $151.20 shipped. Normally selling for $199, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings and marks a new all-time low. This rangefinder was designed to help give you an edge while out on the golf course this spring. It features a water-resistant build with a 600-yard range, and will tell you how far away the hole is alongside which club you should use to nail that shot under par. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the more high-end features of the lead deal aren’t really doing it for you, consider going with this highly-rated model from Gogogo Sport instead. This laser rangefinder will offer much of the same functionality, just at a more cost effective price of $100. And with over 2,400 reviews amounting to a 4.5/5 star rating, it’s also a #1 best-seller.

Precision Pro Golf NX7 Rangefinder features:

This level of accuracy is addicting. Remember switching to HD TV? It’s kind of like that. Our golfers love their NX7 Pro Slope rangefinder so much that 95% of them surveyed would give up at least one golf club to keep using their rangefinder. For golfers, confidence is a wonderful thing. Doubt is not. Precision Pro Golf gives golfers all the confidence they could ever need by making award-winning rangefinders that are the perfect combination of performance and value.

