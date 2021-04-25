FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This soothing smart sock will monitor your baby’s sleep, heart rate, more at $239 (Reg $300)

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, iServe (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Owlet Smart Sock 3 baby monitor for $239.20 shipped. Down from its usual $300 going rate, today’s deal marks 20% in savings and the lowest price of 2021. Keep in tune with everything your child is feeling with the Smart Sock 3’s unique monitoring system. Trackheart rate, breathing levels, sleep patterns, and more through the Owlet App or the included monitoring station, so you’ll always know when your baby needs you most. Designed for infants up to 18-months, ranging from five to 30 pounds. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,400 satisfied parents. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more traditional baby monitoring approach, or just want to double up, the Owlet HD baby cam is also on sale at $119. Never miss a moment with 130-degree wide-angle HD video plus night vision, available right from your phone. You can even sign up for motion and sound notifications, then hit the 2-way audio function so you can feel totally at home, even when you have to be away. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Wherever you spend your quality reading time, check out today’s top Kindle eBook deals for great titles starting from $1. Or to mix things up a little, score some highly-rated apple cider vinegar gummies at a new low of $25, the Betty Crocker pod coffee makers down to $27, or take $200 off Samsung’s HEPA air purifier.

Smart Sock 3 features:

  • Tracks Baby’s oxygen & heart rate – View readings in real-time with Owlet App.
  • Tells you when Baby needs you – Base Station and Owlet app notify you when readings leave “safe” zones.
  • Fits babies 0 to 18 months -Fabric socks fit 5 lbs. to 30 lbs., for both left and right feet.
  • 16 Hour Battery + Quick Charge – Get 8 hours in 20 min., and a full charge in 90 min.
  • Wireless Charging – Convenient drop-and-go charging on the Base Station

