WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs pack 7,000MB/s speeds from $130 (Save up to $80)

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of WD_Black SN850 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drives starting at $129.99 shipped. Our top pick is the 2TB with Heatskink model at $449.99. Down from its usual $530 going rate, today’s offer is only the second notable discount, saves you $80, and matches the all-time low. Whether your desktop PC is running out of storage space or its existing drive is beginning to show its age, WD’s SN850 SSD is a worthy upgrade. With up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds, this NVMe drive is an ideal addition to your PC gaming rig or NAS with its PCIe Gen4 technology. The added heatsink allows for improved performance for playing games stored on the drive and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 665 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD deals:

If going with one of the latest and greatest offerings from WD doesn’t sound like the best fit for your rig, its Black SN750 NVMe SSD at $70 will make for a more affordable alternative. You’re still bringing 500GB of NVMe storage into the mix, but with PCIe Gen3 technology and 3,430MB/s speeds. This option comes backed by even better reviews as well, with over 16,000 customers having left a 4.9/5 star rating.

Then be sure to go check out the ongoing price cuts on Samsung’s 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs. Delivering similar 7,000MB/s speeds to the lead deal, these are on sale from $80 with various storage capacities available at up to $80 off.

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD features:

The future of gaming has arrived with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. Long load times are obsolete with PCIe Gen4 technology, reaching up to 7000MB/s read speed and up to 5300MB/s write speed. Spend more time playing and less time deleting, storing your latest and favorite games with up to 2TB capacity.

