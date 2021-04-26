FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home a new volleyball or badminton net with up to 30% off in today’s Gold Box from $35

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Andromache (99% positive all-time feedback from 4,900+) via Amazon is taking 30% off a collection of Boulder portable badminton net sets starting at $34.99 shipped. Amongst all of the discounted options, our top pick is this 14-foot net at $41.99. Down from its $60 going rate, you’re saving $18 with today’s offer marking the best price of the year and matching the all-time low. With the ability to convert between three different heights, this 14-foot net includes a pair of metal stands that can collapse in between badminton or volleyball matches. With spring weather now rolling in across the United States, now is a great time to pick up a new backyard activity. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the other options in today’s sale right here. Whether the featured net isn’t going to cut it for your more intense at-home badminton or volleyball games, or you want something a bit more affordable, there are several other models at up to 30% off. Otherwise, consider using your savings to pick up this 2-player Franklin Sports Badminton set at $22, or this $9 Wilson volleyball at $9 to complete the package.

But then be sure to grab yourself a new water bottle so you can stay hydrated during all of those upcoming badminton games. We’re still seeing a collection of CamelBak and Contigo offerings at up to 45% off right now, with prices starting at $7. Or track all of your stats during the action with these Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals at $150 off.

Boulder portable badminton net features:

This versatile volleyball net set will change family games forever – easily adapt our pop-up net to play pickleball, tennis or badminton! Whether it’s in the yard, on the beach, the drive or any flat area, this set will serve up the fun. If the family camping trip needs an ace, this modified portable volleyball net for kids can come to the rescue! Lightweight & foldable, all parts are safely connected & pack down to just 3ft in a convenient carry case. Effortless entertainment!

