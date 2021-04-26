FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eBay’s extra 15% off cert. refurb sale discounts Marshall speakers, Sony XM4 headphones, more

-
eBay Daily DealsPortable Bluetooth SpeakersMarshall
Save now Extra 15% off

eBay has now kicked off an extra 15% off sale ahead of Mother’s Day on a collection of certified refurbished headphones, speakers, home goods, and more. Just apply code PICKCR4MOM at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $109.19. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings, beats previous discounts by $21, and marks a new all-time low.

Delivering the brand’s most compact design yet, Emberton arrives with the same vinyl-wrapped casing you’d expect paired with metal accenting on the speaker grill and buttons. Internally, there’s True Stereophonic multi-directional audio for “room-filling sound” as well as up to 20-hour battery life. A USB-C charging port rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Includes a 2-year warranty. Head below for more.

Just like the lead deal, everything in eBay’s refurbished promotion now comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. You can learn more about the new policies right here, but be sure to check out all of our other top picks below.

Be sure to shop all of the price cuts today right here for everything else included in the extra 15% off sale. Then be sure to go check out all of the other speakers on sale in our guide right here.

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker features:

Emberton is a compact portable speaker with the loud and vibrant sound only Marshall can deliver. Emberton utilises True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. With 20+ hours of playtime, you can enjoy the superior sound of Marshall for hours on end.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

Marshall

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Upgrade to a stainless steel touchscreen display toaste...
Bring home a waterproof JBL FLIP 5 Bluetooth Speaker fo...
JBL’s FLIP 5 Portable Speaker is ready for all yo...
Philips 1200 Auto Espresso Machine with milk frother no...
Lenovo’s C340 15-inch Chromebook returns to all-t...
Dyson refurb V8 Animal+ cord-free vacuum now $200 shipp...
Go pro with a Saeco refurb Super-Automatic Espresso Mac...
Marshall updates popular Emberton Bluetooth speaker wit...
Show More Comments

Related

Marshall updates popular Emberton Bluetooth speaker with two new colorways

Learn More
30% off

Bring home a waterproof JBL FLIP 5 Bluetooth Speaker for the summer from $80 (30% off)

From $80 Learn More
Rare savings

Sonos kicks off rare refurbished sale: Beam $319, more from $159

From $99 Learn More
Save 24%

Ditch your TV’s built-in speakers, these Polk sound bars are on sale from $246 (Save 24%)

From $246 Learn More
Save 28%

Anker discounts ANC earbuds, USB-C hubs, Qi chargers, more from $16 to start the week

From $16 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More
Save 26%

Put Darth Vader to work with this Star Wars Dusk-to-Dawn LED Night Light at $6 (Save 26%)

$6 Learn More
$50 off

Save up to $51 on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers: Versa 3 $179, more from $69

From $69 Learn More