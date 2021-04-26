eBay’s extra 15% off cert. refurb sale discounts Marshall speakers, Sony XM4 headphones, more

eBay has now kicked off an extra 15% off sale ahead of Mother’s Day on a collection of certified refurbished headphones, speakers, home goods, and more. Just apply code PICKCR4MOM at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $109.19. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings, beats previous discounts by $21, and marks a new all-time low.

Delivering the brand’s most compact design yet, Emberton arrives with the same vinyl-wrapped casing you’d expect paired with metal accenting on the speaker grill and buttons. Internally, there’s True Stereophonic multi-directional audio for “room-filling sound” as well as up to 20-hour battery life. A USB-C charging port rounds out the notable features. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Includes a 2-year warranty. Head below for more.

Just like the lead deal, everything in eBay’s refurbished promotion now comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. You can learn more about the new policies right here, but be sure to check out all of our other top picks below.

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker features:

Emberton is a compact portable speaker with the loud and vibrant sound only Marshall can deliver. Emberton utilises True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. With 20+ hours of playtime, you can enjoy the superior sound of Marshall for hours on end.

