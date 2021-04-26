Facebook Portal TV brings streaming and videocalls to the big screen at $119 shipped

Amazon is offering the Facebook Portal TV with Alexa for $119 shipped. That slashes $30 off the usual rate to mark the lowest price of the year. This compact device transforms your TV into a Facebook Portal, also compatible with WhatsApp and ZOOM, for instant videocalls and conferences on a much larger screen. It also works as a streaming player, so you can add Netflix, Prime video, and more to any TV in your home. Plus, Story Time lets you or your loved ones take on characters from beloved children’s tales, so you can read them their bedtime story even when you’re away. Or hook it up to your smart home devices – the built-in Alexa can adjust the lights, thermostat, or display other compatible smart cameras in your home, such as a video doorbell. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 7,900 customers. See below for more.

To make sure all your calls, shows, and more come through crystal-clear and uninterrupted, this Amazon Basics HDMI cable is only $8. It streams 4K video at 60Hz, plus 3D compatibility with up to 18Gb’s bandwidth – I have one connected to my Switch, and am yet to run into any problems. Over 264,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, making it Amazon’s #1 best-selling HDMI cable.

If you’d rather a more compact solution, you can still save on the original Facebook Portal at a new low of $129. Then, check out our best smart home and tech deals, like a 2-pack of eufy HomeKit cameras for $59.50, Aukey’s 8-in-1 MacBook adapter hub at $32, or an extra 15% off refurbished speakers and headphones starting from $85.

Facebook Portal TV features:

Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms, keeping everyone in frame while you move and talk freely

Control your smart home, watch the news, get the weather, set a timer and more with built-in Alexa

Enjoy movies and shows with a growing list of popular partners like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Easily disable the camera and microphone, or block the lens with the sliding camera cover. All Portal video calls are encrypted

