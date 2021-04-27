Amazon’s 16-inch MacBook + DSLR backpack plunges to $21 Prime shipped (50% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Camera/MacBook Backpack for $21.03 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off what it has been averaging and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Want to upgrade your existing backpack while adhering to a strict budget? Amazon has you covered. Today’s offer will yield a versatile solution that’s not only able to hold a 16-inch MacBook Pro, but also a DSLR along with lenses, and much more. It’s touted as having a rugged and durable exterior thanks to a reinforced construction throughout. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re like me, keeping your screens clean is of utmost importance. Thankfully you can reinvest a tad of today’s savings on a package of Grime Boss Touch Screen Wipes for $5 Prime shipped. Adding these to your bag will ensure you have 30 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to get your device looking as good as new.

Other deals that will pair nicely with your new backpack include Aukey’s 9-in-2 MacBook USB-C Hub at $42 alongside this wireless rechargeable mouse for $7 Prime shipped. Another option that’s well-suited for a 16-inch MacBook is Twelve South Suitcase at under $56. And if you need a Thunderbolt 3 dock for your desk, this powerful Elgato solution is $180.

Amazon Basics Camera/MacBook Backpack features:

Padded backpack for storing, transporting, and protecting camera gear

Includes multiple main, side, and front compartments for gear and accessories

Fits camera, lenses, flash, phone, chargers, memory cards, and more; padded compartment for laptops/notebooks up to 15.6 inches

