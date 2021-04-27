Gander Outdoors takes up to 50% off Carhartt, Columbia, Under Armour, more from $10

For a limited time only, Gander Outdoors is having a savings event that’s offering up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Columbia, Carhartt, Levi’s, Under Armour, Coleman, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the women’s Columbia PFG Tidal Tee II Long-Sleeve T-Shirt. It’s currently marked down to $18 and originally was priced at $40. You can choose from four fun color options for spring and this is a great option for workouts or casual events alike. The material is lightweight and also features UPF 50+ sun protection as well. It will look nice with shorts, leggings, jeans, or joggers alike. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

