LEVOIT’s aromatherapy-ready essential oil diffuser/humidifier now just $20 (Reg. up to $60)

-
Reg. $45+ $20

Today only, Woot is now offering the LEVOIT Essential Oil Diffuser and Air Humidifier for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently listed at $60 on Amazon, we have seen it in the $40 to $50 range over the last few months with today’s offering being the best we can find by a long shot. The Amazon all-time low, for comparison’s sake, is just north of $33. This dual function machine is both an essential oil diffuser and an air humidifier in one. You can drop essential oils directly into the base to support your aromatherapy routine and make the house smell great. It also has three levels of misting power adjustments that can shoot relaxing lavender (or whatever else you’re into) at height of up to 100cm from the unit. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great place to start, and to use some of your savings here, is on this 6-pack of Cliganic USDA Organic Aromatherapy Essential Oils. It sells for $13 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,200 Amazon customers. This set comes with a nice little collection of oils to get you going including peppermint, lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, lemongrass, and orange.

Speaking of air quality, go check out these ongoing price drops Emerson’s HomeKit Thermostat and these Honeywell smart thermostats at up to 25% off with deals starting from $100. You might also want to check out the latest Airthings View Plus air quality monitor with particulate matter tracking while you’re at it. Then head over to our household and smart home guides for even more deals. 

More on the LEVOIT Essential Oil Diffuser and Air Humidifier:

  • 2-in-1 Humidifier & diffuser: The Dual 100 acts as both a humidifier and an aroma diffuser, letting you add essential oils directly into the base for aromatherapy
  • Top-Fill Design: For easy refills and cleanup, simply remove the lid at the top of the Dual 100 to directly access the water tank
  • Safe and Reliable: BPA free ETL listed and CA65 tested make it safe for everyone it will automatically shutoff when water level is low or the water tank is removed

