Microsoft’s official Xbox Stereo Headset falls to Amazon low at $31.50 (48% off)

New low $31.50

Amazon is offering the Xbox Stereo Headset for $33.54 $31.69 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $60, which it still fetches at both Best Buy and direct from Microsoft. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still using the included headset for your Xbox, or worse yet, no headset at all, this is a great choice for your setup. It’s budget-focused but still delivers a premium experience for the price. The built-in mic allows you to stay in constant contact with your teammates in any game, only a single cable between the headset and controller is needed for it to function. There are no add-ons required and no battery to charge. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the Xbox namesake of today’s lead deal, you can save quite a bit of cash. For example, this headset on Amazon is a #1 best-seller, carrying an overall 4.3/5 star rating from over 22,000 happy customers. It’s also more budget-friendly, given that it costs just $21.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. The 3.5mm plug makes it versatile, as well, so you can use it with just about every console out there.

In the market for something higher-end? Well, we took the time to compare several headsets for Xbox to find which is the best. If you’re interested in that, then be sure to give our article a look. We go over multiple options, with most featuring wireless connectivity for a seamless experience.

More about the Xbox Stero Headset:

  • Includes detachable Stereo Headset Adapter that puts the audio controls at your fingertips including volume up/down, microphone mute, and controls game/ chat balance
  • Unidirectional microphone for clear voice capture
  • Easy to set up: No complex wires to your console. Wired only to the Wireless Controller
  • Full range audio spectrum (20Hz-20kHz) for deep bass, all the way to crystal clear high frequencies

