Owlet smart video baby cam with temperature sensor, motion detection, more: $99 (Reg. $150)

Reg. $150 $99

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Owlet Cam Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor for $99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, Amazon, and Target, today’s deal is a solid $50 price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. Compatible with both iOS and Android setups, this model “is the smart Wi-Fi baby monitor that streams secure, HD video of your favorite view of Baby in reliable clarity from anywhere.” Features include HD night vision, wide angle view, 4x pinch-to-zoom, as well as secure AES 128-bit encryption/TLS connections. But it also has full audio support with both sound and motion detection as well as a room temperature sensor for “complete visibility into your baby’s crib and room.” It ships with a magnetic base, power cable, and a wall mounting kit with cable guards as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great lower-cost alternative here is the Nooie 1080p Baby Monitor for $50 (or less with the on-page coupon). Carrying solid reviews from over 9,200 Amazon customers, this one works with both iOS and Android devices as well as housing much of the same motion/audio detection, remote viewing, and night vision features. Although you won’t get the temperature sensor with this model, it is still a good option to consider if you’re on a tighter budget. 

More on the Owlet Cam Wi-Fi Video Baby Monitor:

A Total View of Baby, From Anywhere. Turn your phone into a smart baby monitor and see everything that’s most important to you in HD clarity from anywhere with the Owlet Cam. Never miss a moment with sound and motion notifications, and background audio that plays while you use your phone for other tasks. The Owlet app is compatible with IOS13 or higher and Android 5 or higher.

