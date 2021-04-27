FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PUMA’s Private Sale takes up to 70% off running shoes, activewear, accessories, more from $13

-
Fashionpuma
70% off From $13

Get moving this spring with the PUMA Private Sale that’s offering up to 70% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Be sure to boost your spring workouts with deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Active Training Pants for men. This style is currently marked down to $25 and originally went for $60. These pants are a pull-on style for added convienience and the waist band is adjustable for the perfect fit. It’s available in two color options and the material is sweat-wicking for added comfort. This would be a perfect style for post-workouts, lounging, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

