SanDisk’s 1TB Internal PCI 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD drops to $100 for today only (Reg. up to $230)

-
Best BuyeBay Daily DealsSanDisk
Reg. $230 $100

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the SanDisk Ultra 1TB Internal PCI Express 3.0 x4 NVMe Solid State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Matched direct. Regularly up to $230 at Best Buy, and while we have seen it go for much less than that, today’s offer is the lowest we can find and about $10 under the next best prices on competitive NVMe solutions. Whether you’re looking for a speedy upgrade or building a new system from scratch, today’s deal is worth a look. It can transfer content at up to 2,400MB/s, which is “4x faster” than the brand’s SATA SSDs. This is a “slimline,” single-sided M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD that stays “cool under pressure…even during intense use, so you can keep creating, processing, gaming, and more.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below. 

Today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets for a slimline NVMe SSD right now from a trusted brand. Samsung, Crucial, and WD options are all starting at around $110 and just go up from there. You could opt for a more traditional internal SSD option, but you certainly won’t get the speed of the aforementioned models and it likely won’t make sense in brand new builds. Otherwise, consider a smaller capacity M.2 NVMe SSD instead. 

Just be sure to check out these ongoing deals on the super-fast Samsung 980 PRO NVMe Gen4 SSDs with deals starting from $80. And then dive into our coverage of the latest Synology models, the Samsung 970 EVO/Pro NVMe Solid-State Drives, and Kingston’s latest NVMe PCIe models. 

More on the SanDisk Ultra 1TB Internal PCI 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD:

Build a system that keeps up with you with the SanDisk Ultra® M.2 NVMe 3D SSD. Whether you’re upgrading your current PC or building a new one from scratch, get lightning-fast, ultra-responsive performance in a powerful yet price-conscious drive. Sequential write speeds of up to 1,950MB/s ensure fast booting and rapid data transfer. Accelerate with next-gen NVMe performance to boot faster, work smarter and play longer.

