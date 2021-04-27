VANTRUE’s 1080p T2 24/7 dash camera returns to Amazon low at $90 (Save $30)

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its T2 1080p 24/7 Dash Camera for $89.99 shipped with the code CV82AKNT and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $120 list price, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked previously. Thanks to built-in compactors, this dash camera features a unique function of being able to run 24/7. This means that even if your vehicle is off, it’ll likely be recording what goes on outside of your car. The sensor is made to capture crisp 1080p footage and the lens allows for multiple lanes in front of you to be recorded at the same time. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up this GPS receiver that’s built specifically for today’s lead deal. It hooks up in place of the stock mount and offers GPS capabilities to your dash camera. That means your location, speed, and other information will be recorded alongside the video, which can help prove your case with insurance or police in the event of an incident. Plus, it’s just $22, which is quite budget-focused when you think about it.

Make traveling even easier when you employ iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 4 car mount. It suctions to your windshield and easily upholds your smartphone for hands-free driving. You can use it to view maps, answer the phone, or just have a place to set your device when you enter the car. Right now, it’s on sale for $15, which is a $10 discount from its normal going rate.

Vantrue T2 Dash Cam features:

Equipped with Wave Guard Indicator, the dash car camera will transmit microwave. When it detects movement in front of your car, the indicator is on and will start auto-recording. Please use the OBD power installation which has low voltage protection (only for 12V Vehicles) to achieve 24 hours’ Monitoring.distortion at 1920x1080P@ 30fps or 1280X720P @30fps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!