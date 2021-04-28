FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon leather bag/wallet sale up to 50% off: Mother’s Day gifts, toiletry kits, more from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Oak Leathers (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering up to 50% off a range of leather wallets, toiletry kits, bags for Mother’s Day, and much more. One standout is the Oak Leather Toiletry Kit and Organizer for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $30, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Made of “100% genuine soft, hard-wearing water buffalo leather,” it features a water-resistant lining, a pair of zipper pockets, YKK zippers, and a “wide opening” top. Ships with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating. More deals below from $5

If you’re not sold on the option above, or you don’t think mom will be into the brown leather treatment, save some cash and grab this Narwey Hanging Toiletry and Cosmetic Bag for $13 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 2,100 Amazon customers and comes in a wide variety of color and patterns to match your/mom’s taste. 

Just make sure you swing over to today’s leather bag Gold Box sale for additional deals starting from under $5. You’ll find loads of options for both men and women including wallets, crossbody totes, and much more at up to 50% off right here

Then check out today’s Michael Kors smartwatch deals with up to $105 in savings and head over to our fashion deal hub for more. You’ll find the COACH Outlet Mother’s Day Event, loads of Tommy Hilfiger deals, and the latest PUMA Private Sale with deals from just $13

More on the Oak Leather Toiletry Kit and Organizer:

We focus not just on high quality durable materials but also a companion that stay with you everyday. It is made up of 100% genuine soft, hard-wearing water buffalo leather. We made it 50% thicker than other leather toiletry kits for a distinct quality feel. It has spacious compartment with protective water resistant lining holds everything you need. Two zipper pockets store smaller items to keep your products organised and each of them measures 9.5 inches x 5 inches x 4.5 inches.

