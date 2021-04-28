FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AncestryDNA’s highly-rated Genetic DNA Tests now matching 2021 lows from $59 (Reg. $99+)

AncestryDNA’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test for $59 shipped. Or the Ethnicity + Traits DNA Test for $69 shipped. Regularly $100 or $120, respectively, today’s offers are up to 42% off the going rates, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of Black Friday offers, and the best we can find. Sourcing over 1,000 regions across the planet, it doesn’t take much more than sending your sample in (at no additional cost) and waiting a few weeks to uncover your potential royal bloodline. The standard kit focuses on living relatives and your genetic past while the more pricey kit also “lets you discover 25+ of your most interesting traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, and other personal characteristics.” Both kits combine for a 4+ star rating from over 65,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

23andMe kits — arguably the closest competitor to AncestryDNA — are also on sale right now starting from $89 shipped. You can get all of the details on its standard and traits based options right here

As of right now, the Ancestry DNA kits are the most affordable options we have enough experience with to recommend. Having said that, there really aren’t very many other options for less than $59 anyway. 

While we are talking family, why not spend a few minutes to score mom something special for her big day? Firstly, go dive into the Amazon Mother’s Day hub for deals and ideas. Then check out today’s Gold Box Michael Kors 5E Smartwatch sale at up to $105 off, the new COACH Mother’s Day Collection, Nordstrom’s latest gift guide for mom, our roundup of the best new spring perfumes for Mother’s Day, and everything else you’ll find right here

More on the AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test:

  • A FEW SIMPLE STEPS: Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.
  • TOP-SELLING CONSUMER DNA TEST: From your origins in over 1,000 regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as an AncestryDNA kit.
  • PRECISE ETHNICITY AND LIVING RELATIVES: A more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights connects you to the places in the world where your story started—from unique regions to living relatives.

