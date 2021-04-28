FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Put a 3-piece BalanceFrom vinyl-coated kettlebell set in the home gym for $36 (Reg. $70)

Today only, Woot is offering the 3-piece BalanceFrom Wide Grip Kettlebell Exercise Fitness Weight Set for $35.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $70 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $58, today’s offer is $34 or 49% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This 3-piece set includes 5-, 10-, and 15-pound kettlebells to support a wide range of exercises. An “ergonomic” handle is employed alongside a “durable” vinyl and cement construction, a “rust-free” design, and a flat bottom for stability and so they are easy to store. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customer and ship with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below. 

Now, if you just need one, as opposed to 3-pack above, take a look at the Sunny Health & Fitness Vinyl Coated Kettlebells starting from just under $23 Prime shipped. Carrying equally solid ratings, you’ll find the same weight options, and while you can’t beat the value on the featured bundle, you can get in the kettlebell game for less out of pocket up front here.  

First go check out today’s Apple Watch fitness companion deals as well as Amazfit’s Neo Retro Smartwatch at just $30, then head over to our sports/fitness guide for more home workout and outdoor adventure gear. We have big-time price drops to replenish your protein bar stock from $8.50, some gym water bottles from $6.50, and even more right here. Or skip all that, and cruise right past the gym on your new Razor E100 Glow Electric Scooter from $119 shipped

More on the BalanceFrom Wide Grip Kettlebells:

Kettlebell exercises demand the use of multiple joints, which engages all the larger muscles of the body. Compound kettlebell moves burn calories faster than isolation moves, which only work one muscle. With its round ball-like profile and integrated loop handle, the kettlebell works as weight resistance and as a counter balance for a variety of upper- and lower-body exercises.

