JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with IPX7 waterproofing falls to $130 shipped ($50 off)

Huppins (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering JBL’s Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 shipped. Matched on the JBL website where it typically sells for $180, you can slash $50 off to mark one of the lowest prices of the year. Perfect for summer beach parties or late-night outings, the Charge 4 is IPX7 waterproof and packs a 20-hour battery life. With the enhanced bass radiation, you can blast your favorites and enjoy music everyone can move to. It comes in a variety of colors, and is equipped with JBL Connect+ so you can pair over 100 JBL speakers at once, (or, more plausibly, two or three,) for an unbeatable soundscape. Over 23,700 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind compromising some playtime, you can take another $40 off today’s lead deal by opting for the Flip 4 portable speaker at $80. You still wind up with booming, high-quality sound engineering plus IPX7 waterproofing, and a 12-hour battery life, all in a more budget-friendly range. The Flip 4 has also garnered an average 4.8/5 star rating from over 74,000 satisfied customers.

JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying powerful sound.
  • Built-in rechargeable Li-ion 7800mAH battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges your device via USB port.
  • Take Charge 4 to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills or even submersion in water.
  • Amplify your listening experience to epic levels and rock the party perfectly by wirelessly connecting more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers

