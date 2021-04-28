JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with IPX7 waterproofing falls to $130 shipped ($50 off)

Huppins (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering JBL’s Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 shipped. Matched on the JBL website where it typically sells for $180, you can slash $50 off to mark one of the lowest prices of the year. Perfect for summer beach parties or late-night outings, the Charge 4 is IPX7 waterproof and packs a 20-hour battery life. With the enhanced bass radiation, you can blast your favorites and enjoy music everyone can move to. It comes in a variety of colors, and is equipped with JBL Connect+ so you can pair over 100 JBL speakers at once, (or, more plausibly, two or three,) for an unbeatable soundscape. Over 23,700 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind compromising some playtime, you can take another $40 off today’s lead deal by opting for the Flip 4 portable speaker at $80. You still wind up with booming, high-quality sound engineering plus IPX7 waterproofing, and a 12-hour battery life, all in a more budget-friendly range. The Flip 4 has also garnered an average 4.8/5 star rating from over 74,000 satisfied customers.

To make the most out of your summer, make sure you’ve got the right wheels to do it. This GOTRAX Shift S1 electric bike is down to $499, and the Razor E100 Glow electric scooter is at a 2021 low of $119. And for game lovers, don’t miss out on a whole stable of PlayStation freebies, this vintage refurbished NES system at $55, or the official Cyberpunk 2077 world guide at just $10.50.

JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying powerful sound.

Built-in rechargeable Li-ion 7800mAH battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges your device via USB port.

Take Charge 4 to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills or even submersion in water.

Amplify your listening experience to epic levels and rock the party perfectly by wirelessly connecting more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers

