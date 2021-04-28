ORIA’s 25-in-1 precision screwdriver kit falls to $9.50 Prime shipped at Amazon (Save 50%)

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 25-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $9.49 Prime shipped with the code KTXHH7PW at checkout. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this kit includes all the essentials for repairing small electronics, including Philips, standard, triangle, Torx, and other commonly-used bits. Plus, everything comes in an easy-to-organize case that makes sure you know exactly where each bit is at a moment’s notice. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

The Titan Tools Magnetic Parts Tray is another must for DIYers at $7 Prime shipped. It’ll keep all of your screws in one place, making sure none go rolling away. Plus, the anti-slide rubber base means that the tray will also stay where you put it, giving even more peace of mind that you won’t lose any spare parts.

Don’t forget about the deal we just found on a 3,650-lumen LED flashlight at $40. It can be a big help when illuminating an area that you’re working on, as well as just for keeping in your pocket any time you leave the house. Plus, for larger projects, you’ll want to give BLACK+DECKER’s 4-tool combo kit a look at $93 shipped.

ORIA 25-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Set features:

With magnetic design, which makes it much more easy to use. You just need to choose the bit that you need and put it into the hole of the handle, and the bit will be sucked tightly because of the magnetism. Magnetic Bits neatly inside the aluminum alloy storage box, even if the head is facing down, it will not fall down.

