Prop up a MacBook, iPad, or another laptop on this adjustable aluminum stand at under $12

Licheers (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Adjustable Aluminum MacBook Stand for $11.89 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 30% from the normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. You’ll find that this laptop stand features six levels of height adjustment so you can dial it in exactly where you need it. With the open-air design here, your laptop will always be able to breathe without overheating since there will be nothing obstructing the bottom intake ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when ditching the Licheers namesake for this alternative laptop stand. It’s available for $10 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, which leaves an additional $2 in your pocket over the model above. It sports a similar open-air design and adjustability feature so you can enjoy a customized workspace. Plus, this one quite compact so you can easily toss it into your laptop bag.

Now that you’ve got a new laptop stand, why not pick up a computer to use on it? We recently found that HP’s 12-inch Chromebook X360 is down to $280 right now, which is an $80 discount from its normal going rate. This features a compact form-factor and also perfectly fits on today’s lead deal.

Adjustable Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

licheers laptop stand can support up to 66lbs (30kg) weight, fit for almost all laptops from 10 to 15.6 inches, such as Apple MacBook Air Pro, ThinkPad, Surface, Chromebook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer and more. The laptop holder offers 6 levels for height adjustment, elevating your laptop from 2.68in to 4.72in above the tabletop. Helps to protect your eyes and improve the body posture over long hours of working on the notebook.

