RESPAWN’s Big and Tall Gaming Chair returns to 2021 low of $237.50 to upgrade your setup

-
Best PC Gaming Deals
2021 low $237.50

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN 400 Big and Tall Gaming Chair for $237.27 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $350 direct and $297 at both Office Depot and Amazon with today’s deal matching the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. Featuring a “big and tall” design, this chair is made for those who find standard office seating to be a bit too compact. You can adjust the speed of the tilt, ensuring that going from straight up to a 130-degree recline with the infinite angle lock is always smooth. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t need the gaming design offered here, then save some cash when opting for this office chair. It’s more of a standardized build and is more akin to something you’d find in an office building. Coming in at just $91 shipped on Amazon, which knocks quite a bit off compared to today’s lead deal.

Pair your new chair with an upgraded desk or monitor arm for your setup. These are great ways to expand your existing office into more of a work-from-home haven that’s no longer a chore to walk into. Plus, we have plenty of other gaming-related deals in our dedicated guide, so be sure to give that a look.

More about the RESPAWN 400 Big and Tall Chair:

  • 130⁰ recline with infinite angle lock puts the control in your hands, allowing you to choose the tilt angle perfect for you
  • This big and tall gamer chair delivers maximum room and space to support all sizes
  • Making it easier to recline, the tilt lever is positioned directly on the seat base
  • The tilt tension adjusts the speed of the tilt, ensuring a smooth transition to 130⁰
  • An award-nominated brand, RESPAWN is committed to your satisfaction and covers this video gaming chair with the RESPAWN Limited Lifetime Warranty

Amazon

Best PC Gaming Deals

RESPAWN

