Samson’s G-Track Pro USB Mic with built-in instrument input now $99 (Today only, 28% off)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Samson G-Track Pro USB Microphone for $99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is more than 28% off the going rate and the best we can find. While today’s featured silver model is a B&H exclusive, the black model sells for $130 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $110. Ready for Mac/PC-based streaming or recording rigs right out of the box, this USB mic stands out from the pack with its included 1/4-inch instrument jack. That means you can use it as a traditional USB mic, but you can also plug your guitar or other instruments directly into the front of it to use as an audio interface. A 3.5mm headphone jack, multiple pickup patterns, and die-cast zinc construction with a heavy-gauge mesh grille round out the package here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

More on the Samson G-Track Pro USB Microphone:

If you’re in need of something a little more versatile than a conventional USB microphone, check out the Samson G-Track Pro, which expands versatility to a high-quality condenser microphone with a built-in USB audio interface—one that can easily record guitars, basses, and other instruments. Plug this spiffy silver G-Track Pro into your computer, and you can record yourself singing and playing guitar without any other device.

