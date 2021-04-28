FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samson’s G-Track Pro USB Mic with built-in instrument input now $99 (Today only, 28% off)

28% off $99

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Samson G-Track Pro USB Microphone for $99 shipped. Regularly $140, this is more than 28% off the going rate and the best we can find. While today’s featured silver model is a B&H exclusive, the black model sells for $130 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $110. Ready for Mac/PC-based streaming or recording rigs right out of the box, this USB mic stands out from the pack with its included 1/4-inch instrument jack. That means you can use it as a traditional USB mic, but you can also plug your guitar or other instruments directly into the front of it to use as an audio interface. A 3.5mm headphone jack, multiple pickup patterns, and die-cast zinc construction with a heavy-gauge mesh grille round out the package here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great lower cost alternative here is the JLab Audio Talk Go USB-C Microphones we featured back in February. Starting at $49 on Amazon, these 2021 releases are a great way to bring good quality recording to your Mac/PC setup at an affordable rate. But for something even more budget-friendly, check out the TONOR USB mic bundle for $28 and call it a day (clip the on-page coupon). 

Then hit up our review of the Samson Q9U microphone as well as Rode’s latest USB-C mic, the latest podcast model from Marantz, and our hands-on look at the hybrid USB-C Tula. And browse through our roundup of the best podcasting mics out there while you’re at it.

More on the Samson G-Track Pro USB Microphone:

If you’re in need of something a little more versatile than a conventional USB microphone, check out the Samson G-Track Pro, which expands versatility to a high-quality condenser microphone with a built-in USB audio interface—one that can easily record guitars, basses, and other instruments. Plug this spiffy silver G-Track Pro into your computer, and you can record yourself singing and playing guitar without any other device.

