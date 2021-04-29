FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts popular complete series: Mad Men, Firefly, more

-
After seeing a collection of Star Wars films go on sale earlier in the week, Apple is back with a batch of discounted complete TV shows courtesy of iTunes. Ranging from popular series like Mad Men, Gilmore Girls, and House to some fan-favorites like Firefly, there are a collection of ways to expand your digital library to prep for your next binge-watching session. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple’s latest TV show series sale now live

Apple’s latest TV show complete series sale is packed with some notable titles. Starting at $8, you’ll find everything from acclaimed dramas to comedies, series for the kids, and more all at some of the best prices of the year. Everything will also become a permanent addition to your collection, making today’s sale a notable chance to finally lock-in your favorite series before it disappears from streaming services.

And then don’t forget that you can still expand your collection with all of the Star Wars films that went on sale earlier in the week, alongside Apple’s $1 rental of the week. Or just swing by our media guide for all of the other discounts live right now.

