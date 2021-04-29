AVerMedia’s Live Gamer portable 2 Plus capture system has onboard recording at $100

Amazon is offering the AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus PC-free 1080p Capture System for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy today only, as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from $140, today’s deal is a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This capture system features full 4K passthrough, meaning it works at both 1080p and 1440p as well. However, recording is done at 1080p, which is more than enough for posting your clips to Instagram or YouTube. It also handles streaming when connected to a dedicated PC, or recording by itself thanks to a handy built-in microSD card. It can capture console party chats and even features a headset commentary function so you can add vocals to your streams or recordings with ease. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,600 happy gamers.

When it comes to capture cards, this is on the more budget-focused side of the spectrum. For comparison, you’ll find that the Elgato HD60 S is $145, and the Elgato Cam Link 4K fetches $113. Both of these options lack built-in recording functionality, which is the headlining feature of today’s lead deal.

However, if you have a more complicated setup, then maybe Elgato’s Cam Link Pro is the better option for you. It features four HDMI inputs with no outputs, given that it’s meant to function as a camera capture card instead of a passthrough device for gaming. This is great if you run a podcast, livestream, or multi-cam setup for recording YouTube videos as it captures each input individually.

More about the AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus:

4K Pass through: Experience 4K while recording at Full HD

PC & PC-Free Modes: Capture with or without PC and read your files on the fly

Headset Commentary: Add your commentary to your streams or recordings

Console Party Chat: Capture your party chats effortlessly

