It is now time to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside this morning’s $150 price drop on Apple Watch Series 6, we have now collected all of the day’s most notable price drops on apps and games from Apple’s digital storefronts. Along with some early May the 4th Star Wars deals, we are also tracking solid discounts on titles like Pascal’s Wager, Toppl, Waterlogue, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Waterlogue: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Mandalorian Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Basketball Club Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: CodeBox: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: It Takes Two $34, Sonic Mania and Kingdom Hearts bundles, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: All Smart Remote Controls TV: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Pinball 7 $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The White Door: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake: Roots: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Paradise: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

More on Pascal’s Wager‬:

Pascal’s Wager is an action role playing game with the style of dark fantasy. The game provides its players with top-notch picture quality and a feast for the senses that the mobile platform has never had before. In the game, the world is shrouded by dark mist, where light is dim and mysterious. People there become lunatic, and nobody knows the secrets behind that.

