FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pascal’s Wager, Toppl, Waterlogue, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside this morning’s $150 price drop on Apple Watch Series 6, we have now collected all of the day’s most notable price drops on apps and games from Apple’s digital storefronts. Along with some early May the 4th Star Wars deals, we are also tracking solid discounts on titles like Pascal’s Wager, Toppl, Waterlogue, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Waterlogue: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Mandalorian Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Basketball Club Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: CodeBox: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: It Takes Two $34, Sonic Mania and Kingdom Hearts bundles, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Hotel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: All Smart Remote Controls TV: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Pinball 7 $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The White Door: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake: Roots: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rusty Lake Paradise: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

More on Pascal’s Wager‬:

Pascal’s Wager is an action role playing game with the style of dark fantasy. The game provides its players with top-notch picture quality and a feast for the senses that the mobile platform has never had before. In the game, the world is shrouded by dark mist, where light is dim and mysterious. People there become lunatic, and nobody knows the secrets behind that.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Here are all of the upcoming 2021 Star Wars Day game an...
Star Wars iOS apps up to 50% off ahead of May the 4th: ...
Today’s best game deals: It Takes Two $34, Sonic ...
Best Android app deals of the day: CHRONO TRIGGER, Star...
May PlayStation Plus FREE games: Battlefield V, Wreckfe...
Nintendo refurbished NES Classic Edition consoles now i...
Navigate Night City with the Cyberpunk 2077 Official Gu...
SEGA plans to sell NFTs starting this summer and they m...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Rush Origins, Finding, StoryToys, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: CHRONO TRIGGER, Star Wars Pinball, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Superbrothers, Almost Gone, Muse Dash, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Verizon Mother’s Day sale has BOGO iPhone 12/Pro/Max, free 12 mini, more

BOGO Free Learn More
$250 off

Amazon will ship a Divano Roma Leather Recliner Sofa to your door for $599.50 ($250 off)

$599.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with two solar LED lights for $27 (50% off), more

Learn More
$131 off

Samsung’s 2021 Neo Quantum 55-inch QLED 4K Smart TV now $130+ off at $1,669 shipped

$1,669 Learn More
60% off

Columbia April Web Specials takes up to 60% off hiking shoes, apparel, shorts, more from $12

From $12 Learn More