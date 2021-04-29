Cuisinart’s cool grey cast iron casserole dishes now starting from $50 Prime shipped (Reg. $90+)

Today only, Woot is offering the 7-quart Cuisinart Oval Cast Iron Casserole in cool grey for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally as much as $250, these Cuisinart cast iron dishes sell for closer to $90 these days with the cool grey model currently sitting at $140+ via Amazon. This is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. The cast iron construction provides “heat retention and even distribution” while the porcelain exterior adds extra durability and aesthetically pleasing texture. A dishwasher-safe design and compatibility with most heat sources round out the feature set here alongside the 4+ star ratings from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More deals below from $50.

While the Amazon Basics 7.5-quart model will run you slightly more than today’s lead deal, if you can get away with a 6-quart variant there’s money to be saved. Available in four colorways, it goes for $46.50 shipped and carries stellar ratings from over 18,000 Amazon customers. Or drop down to 4-quarts to save even more.

Having said all of that, you’ll also find the 5.5-quart Cuisinart model on sale for $49.99 Prime shipped today, down from the usual $90 or so. You’ll find that deal in the pull-down menu right here via Woot. The same ratings and specs apply, just in a smaller, round form-factor. All of today’s deals drop an additional 10% if purchased through the Woot app as well.

Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more including up to $84 off Anker robot vacuums, today’s Gold Box Dash air fryer sale at up to 40% off, and yesterday’s kitchen gadget Amazon event from just $6.50. Just be sure to check out this deal on Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill and all of these Roborock vacs as well.

More on the Cuisinart Oval Cast Iron Casserole:

Designed from the inside out for today’s lifestyles, our Cuisinart Cookware combines uncompromising superior cooking performance with a professional look. You’ll enjoy a lifetime of healthy cooking with your Cuisinart Cookware. Cast iron is recognized as one of the best materials for cookware because of its ability to retain heat and provide even heat distribution.

